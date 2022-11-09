U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) CFO Sells $517,680.00 in Stock

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,422,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,031,452. The firm has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Citigroup upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,514,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 60,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

