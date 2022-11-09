UBS Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €33.00 Price Target

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) received a €33.00 ($33.00) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.00 ($28.00) price target on Renault in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($33.00) target price on Renault in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($31.00) target price on Renault in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($55.00) target price on Renault in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €32.00 ($32.00) target price on Renault in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Renault Stock Down 3.3 %

EPA:RNO traded down €1.04 ($1.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €30.62 ($30.62). 2,437,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($73.71) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($100.70). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €27.31.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

