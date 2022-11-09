Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Lowered to “Market Perform” at CJS Securities

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by CJS Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UIS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unisys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
Unisys Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $314.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.88. Unisys has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $23.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unisys
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Unisys by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,758,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,485,000 after purchasing an additional 45,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,837,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,986,000 after acquiring an additional 181,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Unisys by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,389,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,743,000 after purchasing an additional 57,154 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Unisys by 2.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,550,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,910,000 after buying an additional 31,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boundary Creek Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 34.4% in the third quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,481,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,186,000 after buying an additional 379,066 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Unisys Company Profile
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.
