United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER – Get Rating) were down 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.61 and last traded at $21.69. Approximately 95,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 151,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 85.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in United States Copper Index Fund by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

