Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) COO Sells $358,432.91 in Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) COO John J. Kauchak sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $358,432.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,867.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $28.09. 41 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,214. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.86 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 17.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

