UNIUM (UNM) 1-Day Volume Hits $823.00

UNIUM (UNM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One UNIUM token can currently be purchased for $59.83 or 0.00373728 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, UNIUM has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. UNIUM has a market capitalization of $174.01 million and approximately $823.00 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM was first traded on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 61.01294057 USD and is up 2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,161.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

