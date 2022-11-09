Unizen 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.12 Million (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Unizen token can currently be bought for about $0.0688 or 0.00000427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unizen has a total market cap of $196.75 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unizen has traded 46.5% lower against the dollar.

Unizen’s launch date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,978 tokens. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

