UNUS SED LEO Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last Week (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for approximately $4.15 or 0.00025626 BTC on major exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.96 billion and $4.59 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

