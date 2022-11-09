VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
VAALCO Energy Stock Down 4.8 %
VAALCO Energy stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.92. 2,336,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,737. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $290.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The energy company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.17). VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 51.52% and a net margin of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $110.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
