VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

VAALCO Energy Stock Down 4.8 %

VAALCO Energy stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.92. 2,336,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,737. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $290.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The energy company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.17). VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 51.52% and a net margin of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $110.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

About VAALCO Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5,581.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1,021.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

