Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) PT Lowered to $8.00

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 105.66% from the company’s previous close.

Valens Semiconductor Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VLN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.89. 3,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71. Valens Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $12.19.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 37.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $375,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. 28.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

