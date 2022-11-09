Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) PT Lowered to $8.00

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 105.66% from the company’s previous close.
Valens Semiconductor Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE VLN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.89. 3,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71. Valens Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $12.19.
Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 37.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valens Semiconductor
Valens Semiconductor Company Profile
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valens Semiconductor (VLN)
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.