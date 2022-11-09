Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) PT Lowered to $8.00

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLNGet Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 105.66% from the company’s previous close.

Valens Semiconductor Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VLN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.89. 3,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71. Valens Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $12.19.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 37.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valens Semiconductor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $375,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. 28.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

