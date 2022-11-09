Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.38.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $132.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.74. The company has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 27.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,869,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,118,388,000 after buying an additional 700,532 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,644,300,000 after buying an additional 5,384,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Valero Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,055,000 after buying an additional 1,296,547 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.