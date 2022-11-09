Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after buying an additional 433,659 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after buying an additional 669,616 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,820,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,023,534,000 after buying an additional 130,181 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce Stock Performance

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,191,006.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,191,006.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $81,727.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,035 shares of company stock worth $12,722,458. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $3.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260,920. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.60 and a 200-day moving average of $166.51. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.04 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $143.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

