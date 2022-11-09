Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 1.1% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $3,173,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.4% during the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.44.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.71. The stock had a trading volume of 16,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,201. The firm has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

