Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,645 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 549,989 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $42,364,000 after purchasing an additional 30,847 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 270,091 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $20,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.48. The company had a trading volume of 229,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,348,327. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.39 and its 200-day moving average is $81.98. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $106.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.50%.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

