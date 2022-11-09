VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) Stock Holdings Increased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 285.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,190 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.94% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMB. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the second quarter worth $82,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SMB opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $16.49 and a 52 week high of $17.98.

About VanEck Short Muni ETF

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

