VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Trading 0.9% Higher

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.13 and last traded at $40.98. 54,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 56,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.63.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Down 4.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 64.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 16,300.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

