Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is ProVise Management Group LLC’s Largest Position

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $37,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,412. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.67.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

