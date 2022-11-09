Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,667. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.67. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

