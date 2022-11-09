Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $816,000. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VIG stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.72. 50,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,667. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.67. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

