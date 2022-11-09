Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Baird Financial Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,035,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,797 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.6% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $572,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,494 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after buying an additional 2,831,032 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $130,586,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,465,000 after buying an additional 2,502,468 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,391,908. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.16.

