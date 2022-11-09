Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 729,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 10.1% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.54. 16,060,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,371,857. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.16. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $52.83.

