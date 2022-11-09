Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,070 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,415 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,901,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,370,360,000 after purchasing an additional 740,035 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,598 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.93. 530,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,627,943. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $52.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.43.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

