Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded down $4.35 on Wednesday, reaching $209.76. 128,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,897. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.99. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

