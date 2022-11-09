Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 3.5% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $108.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.57.

