Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO) Trading Down 2.7%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) was down 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $70.41 and last traded at $70.57. Approximately 1,519,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,787,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.55.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.55.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund
