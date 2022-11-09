Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO) Trading Down 2.7%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) was down 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $70.41 and last traded at $70.57. Approximately 1,519,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,787,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.55.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.55.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 520.8% in the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 480.4% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 115.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 206.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

