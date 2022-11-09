Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Lansing Street Advisors’ 7th Largest Position

Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 3.8% of Lansing Street Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,276,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 32,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 60,742 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,415,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,409,000 after purchasing an additional 335,313 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.39. 18,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,218,716. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.23. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $81.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

