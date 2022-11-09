Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699,674 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,814,000 after acquiring an additional 25,636,928 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,448,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,703,000 after acquiring an additional 246,504 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,994,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,116 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,218,716. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.23. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $81.62.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

