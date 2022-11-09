Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,410 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636,928 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699,674 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $431,952,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,560,000 after buying an additional 2,378,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after buying an additional 2,172,405 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $74.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,218,716. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.23. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $81.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

