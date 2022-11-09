Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 180,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.39. 132,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,559,143. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.14 and a 200 day moving average of $197.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

