Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.24-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $150-170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.72 million. Veeco Instruments also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.24-$0.40 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.33.

Veeco Instruments stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.16. The stock had a trading volume of 344,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,174. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.31. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $933.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

