Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Sells $1,694,900.00 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:VEEV traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.60. 908,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,207. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $321.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 71.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,696,000 after buying an additional 2,056,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,905 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,727,000 after purchasing an additional 946,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,518,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,659,000 after purchasing an additional 505,361 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More

