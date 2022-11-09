Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) PT Lowered to $3.70 at Credit Suisse Group

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $4.80 to $3.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.82% from the company’s previous close.

Velo3D Stock Down 15.7 %

VLD stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $527.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.63. Velo3D has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27.

Get Velo3D alerts:

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 million. Velo3D had a negative return on equity of 66.17% and a negative net margin of 36.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Velo3D will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Velo3D

About Velo3D

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in Velo3D by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 311,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 74,655 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Velo3D by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,730,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,097 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Velo3D in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,847,000. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 90.9% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Velo3D by 4.4% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the period. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.