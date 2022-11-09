Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) PT Lowered to $3.70 at Credit Suisse Group

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $4.80 to $3.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.82% from the company’s previous close.
Velo3D Stock Down 15.7 %
VLD stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $527.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.63. Velo3D has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27.
Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 million. Velo3D had a negative return on equity of 66.17% and a negative net margin of 36.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Velo3D will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Velo3D
About Velo3D
Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Velo3D (VLD)
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.