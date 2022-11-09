Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Verastem Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $0.40 on Friday. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $75.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 106.08% and a negative net margin of 2,007.44%. Analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verastem by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 881,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 102,400 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Verastem in the second quarter worth $71,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verastem in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verastem by 20.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,571,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 942,280 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

