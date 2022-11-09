Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Given New €74.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from €73.00 ($73.00) to €74.00 ($74.00) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OEZVY. Societe Generale lowered Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Verbund from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Verbund from €125.00 ($125.00) to €110.00 ($110.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verbund has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Verbund Stock Performance

OEZVY remained flat at $15.62 during midday trading on Wednesday. 66 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.33. Verbund has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $24.49.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

