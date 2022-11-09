Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 12.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moody’s from $281.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.67.

NYSE:MCO opened at $267.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $403.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

