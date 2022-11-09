Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,790,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,368 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,441,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,339,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,955,000 after purchasing an additional 266,226 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,185,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,149,000 after purchasing an additional 257,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,890,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HALO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.11. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 101.73%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

