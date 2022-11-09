Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after buying an additional 3,122,049 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in General Mills by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,694,000 after buying an additional 2,556,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in General Mills by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,700,000 after buying an additional 842,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,413,000 after buying an additional 786,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 686.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 885,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after buying an additional 773,301 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,172. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock opened at $79.56 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.41 and a 52 week high of $82.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

