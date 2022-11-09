Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $170.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.55.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $170.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total value of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,019 shares of company stock valued at $807,876 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

