Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 109,743 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,130,632 shares.The stock last traded at $12.94 and had previously closed at $13.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VRRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Verra Mobility from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.
Verra Mobility Trading Up 2.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verra Mobility
Verra Mobility Company Profile
Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verra Mobility (VRRM)
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.