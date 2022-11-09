Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 109,743 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,130,632 shares.The stock last traded at $12.94 and had previously closed at $13.15.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Verra Mobility from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 22.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

