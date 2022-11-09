Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VTNR. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VTNR traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.87. 3,381,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,778. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $18.10.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 52.63%. The company had revenue of $991.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Energy will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $574,035.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,231.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $574,035.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,231.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,133 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $574,754.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,606.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,932 shares of company stock worth $1,723,459. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

