VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th.

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

CEY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.40. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $24.93.

