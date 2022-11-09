VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CID opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $34.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.72.

Get VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.