VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:CDL)

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CDL traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.19. The stock had a trading volume of 22,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,478. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $65.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.96.

