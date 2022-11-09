VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VSMV stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,876. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSMV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $596,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

