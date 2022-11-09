VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSB remained flat at $52.44 during trading on Wednesday. 27,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,585. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $46.33 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.98.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.