VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.61. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $71.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

