VIDT Datalink Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 51.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 9th. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $183.67 million and $66,722.00 worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 42.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIDT Datalink is www.vidt-datalink.com. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@vidtdatalink.

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

