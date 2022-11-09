VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $233.39 Million

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded down 40.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $233.39 million and $65,554.00 worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink’s genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIDT Datalink is www.vidt-datalink.com. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

