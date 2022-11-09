Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Plans $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.

Viper Energy Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Viper Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 172.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Viper Energy Partners to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 209.0%.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average is $30.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 858,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,912,561.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 961,000 shares of company stock worth $32,575,500 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $413,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

About Viper Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.