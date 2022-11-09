VirtualMeta Price Tops $0.0267 on Major Exchanges (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. During the last week, VirtualMeta has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VirtualMeta token can now be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VirtualMeta has a market cap of $61.35 million and $5.00 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.54 or 0.00539676 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,772.06 or 0.28133244 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000353 BTC.

VirtualMeta Profile

VirtualMeta’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.02669332 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using US dollars.

